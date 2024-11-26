Aalia Mauro
The Freedom Flotilla Madleen: Global Solidarity Sets Sail for Gaza
Fifteen years ago, Israel attacked the Mavi Marmara, an unarmed humanitarian aid ship trying to break the illegal blockade on Gaza.
14 hrs ago
•
Aalia Mauro
58
12
May 2025
The Glacier That Buried a Village: Understanding the Collapse in Blatten, Switzerland
A glacier just wiped out a Swiss village, and it won’t be the last.Ninety percent of Blatten is now buried under ice, mud, and rock after a glacier…
May 29
•
Aalia Mauro
26
1
Gaza Update: Hamas releases US-Israeli prisoner, Siege, Call to Action.
The World Is Watching. Gaza Update.
May 13
•
Aalia Mauro
44
3
The Deportation Gestapo: ICE, Private Prisons, and the Criminalization of Existence
The domestic Gestapo. They detain people without cause, deport U.S. citizens, and hand billions to private prison giants while terrorizing immigrant…
May 10
•
Aalia Mauro
39
2
April 2025
Trump administration rolls back forest protections - An Environmental Crisis Unfolding Before Us
Donald Trump’s recent executive order to open up 280 million acres of national forests and parks to logging is nothing short of a disastrous assault on…
Apr 24
•
Aalia Mauro
29
🧠 The Troubling Revival of Eugenics in Public Health: A Neurodivergent Wake-Up Call
Let’s not sugarcoat this: we’re living through a quiet but chilling revival of eugenic thinking, cloaked in the language of public health.
Apr 21
•
Aalia Mauro
58
7
"Let Us See Them Enforce It": The Abrego Garcia Case and the Collapse of Constitutional Order
Welcome to the Edge of the American Experiment
Apr 16
•
Aalia Mauro
89
9
March 2025
Fashion Is Political — Always Has Been, Always Will Be
Fashion is political — always has been, always will be.
Mar 2
•
Aalia Mauro
106
16
January 2025
The TikTok Ban: A Bold Power Grab Disguised as National Security
Honestly, getting back into writing has been harder than I expected.
Jan 18
•
Aalia Mauro
105
14
Reflections on Revolution: 2025 Reading List for Community Builders
Happy New Year, everyone!
Jan 8
•
Aalia Mauro
67
10
November 2024
COP29: Another Betrayal, But What’s Next?
Well, here we are again.
Nov 26, 2024
•
Aalia Mauro
23
6
Leather & Sustainability: Can You Have Both? The Ultimate Guide to Ethical Shopping
When it comes to buying leather goods, the options can be overwhelming.
Nov 19, 2024
•
Aalia Mauro
12
