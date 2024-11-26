Aalia Mauro

May 2025

The Glacier That Buried a Village: Understanding the Collapse in Blatten, Switzerland
A glacier just wiped out a Swiss village, and it won’t be the last.Ninety percent of Blatten is now buried under ice, mud, and rock after a glacier…
  
Gaza Update: Hamas releases US-Israeli prisoner, Siege, Call to Action.
The World Is Watching. Gaza Update.
  
The Deportation Gestapo: ICE, Private Prisons, and the Criminalization of Existence
The domestic Gestapo. They detain people without cause, deport U.S. citizens, and hand billions to private prison giants while terrorizing immigrant…
  
April 2025

Trump administration rolls back forest protections - An Environmental Crisis Unfolding Before Us
Donald Trump’s recent executive order to open up 280 million acres of national forests and parks to logging is nothing short of a disastrous assault on…
  
🧠 The Troubling Revival of Eugenics in Public Health: A Neurodivergent Wake-Up Call
Let’s not sugarcoat this: we’re living through a quiet but chilling revival of eugenic thinking, cloaked in the language of public health.
  
"Let Us See Them Enforce It": The Abrego Garcia Case and the Collapse of Constitutional Order
Welcome to the Edge of the American Experiment
  
March 2025

January 2025

November 2024

