Israel is building a concentration camp in the south of Gaza, and the so-called civilised world is either actively helping or pretending not to see.

The Israeli Defence Minister has said the entire population of Gaza will eventually be moved into this humanitarian city. It starts with 600,000 people from Al Mawasi. Then the rest. Once there, they'll be under the control of a foreign-funded organisation. They won’t be allowed to leave unless they agree to permanent exile. It doesn’t get much more dystopian than that.

This is what settler-colonial regimes do when they no longer fear accountability. This is ethnic cleansing dressed up as humanitarianism, and it’s genocide under international law.