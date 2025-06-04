Aalia Mauro

Aalia Mauro

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Armerding's avatar
Jennifer Armerding
9h

Are you going to Cairo? I desperately wish I could but my passport is expired and won’t come in time. I’m supporting others financially instead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Aalia Mauro and others
Kathy Leveille's avatar
Kathy Leveille
8h

Godspeed Madleen! Prayers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aalia Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture