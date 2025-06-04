Fifteen years ago, Israel attacked the Mavi Marmara, an unarmed humanitarian aid ship trying to break the illegal blockade on Gaza. Nine people were killed. Shot at close range. Dozens more were injured. And the message from the Israeli government was chillingly clear: even peaceful, humanitarian resistance would be met with violence. Even food was a threat.

Now, in June 2025, the Freedom Flotilla sails again. But this time, it’s not just one ship. It’s an international mobilisation. A real show of solidarity that governments have failed to offer. A ship called the Madleen is at the centre, aiming to break the siege and get food, medicine, and essential supplies to Palestinians in Gaza, who are being deliberately starved.

Greta Thunberg is on board. So is Thiago Ávila. Rima Hassan. Dr Mohammad Mustafa. Tan Safi. Liam Cunningham. It’s not just activists. It’s doctors, journalists, and public figures with everything to lose and still choosing to go. Because at this point, neutrality is complicity.

Global March to Gaza - Making It Impossible to Ignore

People have organized a coordinated global march to Gaza. Thousands of civilians, just regular people, from more than 30 countries, are coming together to physically bring aid to Gaza and try to break the Israeli blockade. So ordinary people are doing what officials won’t, delivering food with their own hands. And they’re doing it loudly.

A convoy from Belgium is sweeping across Europe, picking up people along the way, from Paris to Milan to Athens, headed for Egypt. Their journey isn’t just logistical, it’s political. They want to help break the Siege. The aim is to build public pressure by the sheer force of visibility.

They are bringing food, yes, but they are also bringing visibility to a genocide the world is trying to normalise.

Meanwhile, in Cairo, another group gathers. All you need to do is show up by June 11. No special credentials. Just willingness. Just conscience.

And then there’s the flotilla. Boats packed with aid and civilians. Some have already been attacked. Bombed. Let’s be crystal clear: these are unarmed ships carrying food. Nothing else. And they were still bombed.

Diplomatic Minefield for Israel

This isn’t a protest in the abstract. These are citizens from more than thirty countries, most of them from nations that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. France. Canada. South Africa. Malaysia. Spain.

So what’s Israel supposed to do? Shoot them? Arrest Greta Thunberg? That’s the trap. The flotilla is forcing a choice. Either Israel lets the aid through, or it doubles down on the blockade and sparks an international crisis.

This is what resistance looks like when you plan it well. It's not some performative stunt. It's calculated, ethical, strategic. Israel’s playbook, treating every form of Palestinian solidarity as terrorism, doesn’t work when the people showing up are doctors and public figures from allied nations.

Governments Are Failing - The People Are Not

Let’s call it what it is: global political failure. For eighteen months, Gaza has been turned into a killing field. And the international community has done nothing. At best, they've waffled. At worst, they've enabled it.

So people have stepped in. Teachers. Union organisers. Medics. Retired military officers. Students. Ordinary people are doing what the Geneva Conventions demand: stop the starvation of civilians.

Tan Safi, who’s on the Madleen, said, “We’re done waiting for permission. Every delay costs lives.”

And they’re right. What’s happening isn’t complicated. It’s not about politics anymore. It’s about people.

Starvation Is Not a Side Effect - It’s the Plan

This isn’t just a humanitarian crisis. It’s a war crime. Deliberate starvation is illegal under international law, and yet, it’s happening. The World Food Programme has confirmed famine conditions. Children are dying from malnutrition. Babies are going without baby formula. Hospitals are using vinegar as disinfectant.

And still, the borders stay shut. Still, food is blocked by Israel. Still, world leaders issue vague statements and do absolutely nothing.

So if this convoy succeeds, if the flotilla reaches Gaza, or even gets close, it will do more than deliver aid. It will expose the blockade for what it is: inhumane, illegal, and indefensible.

This Is Not Just About Gaza - It’s About All of Us

The Freedom Flotilla isn’t just a mission. It’s a warning shot to governments who think they can commit atrocities with impunity. It's reigniting a culture of resistance that’s been missing. It reminds us that we don’t need to ask permission to do the right thing.

I believe this movement matters, not just because it might get food into Gaza, but because it shows us something more dangerous than genocide: indifference. And more powerful than indifference: solidarity.

Where Do You Stand

The flotilla is expected to reach the blockade within days. I along with few others will be joining the March to Gaza, a historic international effort where thousands of people from over 32 countries will travel to Egypt and walk over 30 miles through the desert to the Rafah border; demanding an end to the siege and unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This march runs in parallel with the Freedom Flotilla’s sea mission, and together they represent one of the most coordinated global solidarity actions in recent history.

This will be a physically and emotionally grueling journey. I’m fundraising to cover accommodations, supplies, and to sponsor anyone else who wants to join but doesn’t have the funds. You can support us here.

https://gofund.me/259179f7

But either way, the world will be watching. And if they get stopped, if they get attacked, the world will know. And the excuse of ignorance will no longer be an option.

How can YOU help guarantee Madleen's safe passage to Gaza?

PUT ISRAEL ON NOTICE: Access: bit.ly/IsraelOnNotice and send a Letter to keep Israel from attacking volunteers.

You can track the Madleen’s voyage in real time here. Don’t just read about it. Talk about it. Share it. Act on it.

Because we’re at a moment in history where doing nothing is no longer neutral.

International action does not require permission. It requires conscience — and the courage to act.