Here, I explore the intersections of climate change, late capitalism, and social justice, unpacking how they’re all connected to the crises we face today.

This is a space for imagining and building a better world, one grounded in degrowth, ecosocialism, economic democracy, sufficiency, and a wellbeing economy.

We’ll discuss rethinking and reshaping the systems for a future that works for all.

Join the community and be part of the conversation.

Join the community

Become a paid subscriber to get access to my weekly column, the books and articles I’m loving this week, plus the full archive of all my past work.

Can’t afford the basic monthly rate? No worries, DM me for a solidarity discount. I’ve got you covered.

Let’s keep the convo going. Paid subscribers get access to my subscriber-only chat, where you can drop comments, ask questions, and share your thoughts. Plus, I host video chats to break down recent events and dive deeper.

Sign up as a founding member, and I’ll send you a copy of my upcoming book and a gift card to Verte Mode sustainable marketplace, as a thank-you.

See you in the comments!

Monthly Offerings:

Weekly exclusive essays, opinions, and impactful content

Monthly Book Club discussions

Recommendations, reads & resources each week

Monthly Insights from Global Leaders & experts

Access to guides, eco events, and other Verte Mode offerings

Shop Sustainably at Verte Mode :

If you're all about eco-friendly shopping, you’ll love Verte Mode. We handpick the world’s best sustainable brands and products using top-notch evaluation methods, so you can shop with confidence knowing you're making a difference.