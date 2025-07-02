It begins, as these things often do, with rubble. The sound of concrete splitting, the hum of drones circling above, and children clawing through ash where homes once stood. But this is not just another chapter in the long agony of Gaza, this is something else. Something colder, crueler, calculated. A new report by Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, has laid bare an ugly truth the world has long suspected but struggled to articulate: that genocide, when paired with corporate interest, becomes not just possible but profitable.

Her report, From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide, is both a legal document and a moral indictment. It names names. It traces supply chains. It draws a clear, damning line between multinational corporations and the mass murder of Palestinians. And it forces us to confront a question so chilling we tend to look away: when war crimes are lucrative, who is truly pulling the trigger?