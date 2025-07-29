21 participants were onboard to the Handala. Israel kidnapped 14 international volunteers from international waters and is now holding five of them hostage in Givon Prison. It’s not “border security.” It’s an act of state piracy and a political message in handcuffs.

These volunteers were aboard the Handala, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, sailing toward Gaza with medical supplies, baby formula, and food. Their mission: to break the siege and to say, loudly and visibly, that starving a population isn’t just immoral, it’s genocide. It’s Holocaust.